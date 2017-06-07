CONFIRMED: Schapelle Corby holidays on Sunshine Coast

Is Schapelle Corby on the Sunshine Coast?

SUNSHINE Coast residents have confirmed that the infamous Schapelle Corby is hiding out on the Sunshine Coast.

She has successfully evaded the spotlight since her return to Australia, occasionally beaming out personal photos to her 193,000 Instagram followers.

This afternoon she posted a six image gallery, with long term locals confirming the location is the north end of the Sunshine Coast.

Out & About, Australia is so beautiful. Crisp,clean air. (Swipe)#australia #discoverqueensland #freedom A post shared by Schapellecorby (@schapelle.corby) on Jun 6, 2017 at 6:16pm PDT

Locals confirmed that one of the photos posted to Instagram was taken at Double Island Point, with Noosa visible in the background.

The six image gallery documents Schapelle's trip to the beach, a fruit stall pick-up, and surrounded by green scenery that may be the Sunshine Coast hinterland.

Captioned with the hashtags #discoverqueensland and #freedom, Schapelle appears to be enjoying her newfound liberty.