Schapelle Corby in Bundaberg

ONE of Australia's most talked about people has arrived in Bundy - and has already ticked off one must-do for visitors to the Rum City.

Schapelle Corby, who spent nine years in a Balinese prison for attempting to smuggle drugs into Indonesia, posted a photo of herself next to the big rum bottle outside the Bundaberg Rum Distillery.

She accompanied the photo with a simple caption: #bundaberg #bundabergrum.

"Two icons, one photo," one user commented.

Another user, @jeffandchristina, has some local advice for Corby - as well as a reminder of a time she'd probably rather forget.

"Make sure you go to brewed drinks there is a big barrel there my husband designed he is a engineer, we lived there when you got sentenced. Have a great time."

The famous face said she had had a lovely time in Bundaberg.

Corby, now 40, was convicted in May 2005 for the importation of 4.2kg of marijuana into Bali.

She was sentenced to 20 years in the notorious Kerobokan Prison.

Her arrest and subsequent trial gripped the nation.

Corby was released on parole in February 2014 and finally returned to Australia in May last year.

The Gold Coast native has since spent much of her new-found freedom travelling throughout the country.