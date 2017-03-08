Scene of suspicious shed fire guarded by police

Police guard the scene of the shed fire. Photo Contributed

POLICE are currently guarding the scene of a suspicious shed fire in Burnett Heads.

The fire started around 4am and took three fire crews to extinguish the blaze.

The aftermath of the fire.Photo Contributed Contributed

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Bundaberg station officer Jonathan Blackley said crews from Bargara, Bundaberg and Burnett Heads attended the shed fire.

The shed is located behind a Burnett Heads fish and chip shop in Zunker St, across the road from the Lighthouse Hotel.

Mr Blackley said occupants from a nearby unit self-evacuated while crews worked to extinguish the flames.

"It took about half an hour to get the fire under control,” he said.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a woman, who lives in the nearby unit, was taken to hospital for smoke inhalation at about 5.30am.

The area is currently taped off while police await forensic officers.

The contents of the weatherboard shed have been completely destroyed and the fire caused significant damage to the structure of the building.

A Queensland Police Media spokesman said investigations would continue today.

More to come.