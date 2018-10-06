'Scary' stats on young Gympie region drivers caught speeding

YOUNG Gympie drivers have contributed to more than 16,000 L and P platers in the Wide Bay/Burnett police district done for speeding in the last five years.

New data released by RACQ and the Department of Transport and Main Roads showed 16,103 infringements were issued to L and P platers who exceeded the speed limit by between 13km/h and 20km/h in the area between January 1, 2 013 to April 30, 2018.

The local stats contributed to the 212,000 novice drivers exposed for their excessive speeds across the state in the same timeframe.

"These are scary stats and show just how foolish many young Queensland drivers are behind the wheel," RACQ spokeswoman Clare Hunter said.

"Speeding is one of the five biggest killers on Queensland roads and it's shocking so many of our most inexperienced drivers are taking these risks."

Ms Hunter said the stats "(reinforced) the need for more road safety education for young drivers on the dangers of speeding".

"Our road toll is already far higher than it was this time last year so we also need to see novice drivers paying closer attention to speed limits, especially if they want to make it to an open licence," she said.

The latest Road Crash Weekly Report for Queensland has 195 total fatalities on state roads as at October 1 this year, six more than last year.

The Central police region, under which Gympie ranks, has six more road deaths to this point, up 10.5% on last year's numbers.