'Scary' blaze threatens Coast holiday park

COMMUNITY EFFORT: Residents hosed a fire that destroyed a caravan at the Burrum River Carvan Park, until firefighters arrived on Saturday. Howard Police

A BLAZE that destroyed a caravan could have taken down the whole park if the community hadn't stepped up, according to the relief manager of Burrum River Caravan Park.

Avril Russell said one of the park's permanent residents, a man in his 50s, was pulled from his burning caravan by a tourist and one of his neighbours about 12.50pm on Saturday.

"My partner Charlie had only been with him, as the man has been ill, about 10 minutes before we saw the smoke coming up and everything seemed fine, we don't know how it started," she said.

"Thankfully we had a nurse staying here who looked after him while we turned the hose on to keep the gas bottles cool while we unhooked them and took them away.

The extent of the damage once the fire was extinguished. Howard Police

"The flames were so high and it was so hot ... We couldn't do anything about the gas in his fridge and stove.

"We put the hoses on it until the firefighters arrived."

Ms Russell thanked the residents of the park who remained calm and helped out.

"It was scary at the time, we were very worried about the unit next door going up and it spreading around the park," she said.

"I want to thank our lovely community here who were so caring, thoughtful and helpful and most of all didn't panic."

The blaze started about 12.30pm and was extinguished by fire crews about 1.05pm, but extensive damage had already been done.

The man, who received burns to his mouth, head and back, was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital and later transferred to Brisbane

Investigations into the cause of the fire are continuing.