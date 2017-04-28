25°
News

Rocky mum's nightmare as kettle burns change baby's life forever

Alexia Purcell
| 28th Apr 2017 1:44 AM Updated: 2:03 AM
Hunter received burns to 12% of his body
Hunter received burns to 12% of his body Supplied

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THEY were on the trip of a lifetime.

Kerrie and Mick Hall and their four children Haedin, 12, Cody, 10, Joel, six and Hunter, 17 months were travelling down the coast in a caravan to Tasmania.

They had left their hometown of Rockhampton just after Christmas, first stopping at Gladstone, then Bundaberg, Gympie and the Sunshine Coast.

The Hall family at the Glasshouse Mountains two weeks before the accident.
The Hall family at the Glasshouse Mountains two weeks before the accident. Supplied

It was here in Landsborough on March 26 that the unimaginable happened.

A tragic accident with a boiled kettle that left Hunter with burns to 12% of his little body and on-going yearly surgery.

"He was all wet," mum Kerrie tearfully recalls. "I just ripped his shirt off and tried to get cold water on him." 

The family raced him 20km to Caloundra Hospital where he was immediately immersed in cold water before spending three hours in the shower.

Then, during the transfer to the burns unit at Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane, the blisters on Hunter's head and face started popping.

"As soon as we got to Brisbane, Hunter was put straight into surgery to have all the burned skin rubbed off. It was only then that we discovered the extent of his burns." 

Hunter suffered burns to his head, face, chest, right leg and under his left foot. But it is his right leg that has been the worst affected.

"He's had four skin grafts on his right leg but only a quarter took." 

He has a scar running from his knee down.

The little boy who only learned to walk three days before the accident now can't even crawl properly.

"He tries to crawl but does a funny crawl with his leg straight. He has tried to walk again but just falls down."

Hunter has had four skin grafts on his right leg
Hunter has had four skin grafts on his right leg gofundme

Kerrie said Hunter will need skin release surgery or a skin graft on his right leg every year up until he stops growing, at the age of about 18.

"He will have scarring for the rest of his life and because scars tighten he will also need physio to help him learn to walk again.

"We also have to rub cream on his scar eight times a day so his skin doesn't dry at all otherwise his foot will pull up and his knee won't bend." 

While Hunter faces on-going treatment, thankfully he has come a long way.

He has been at Lady Cilento for nearly six weeks now and majority of his burns are healing.

"His face is slightly red and still peeling but his head only has a few marks that we put Betadine and cream on and his chest just has the red marking, other than that it has healed.

"He couldn't eat or drink so he had a gastro tube and an IV drip for the first four weeks. But he's eating and drinking now and off all the pain killers."

Mum Kerrie has been living at the hospital with Hunter while Mick and the boys stay in the Ronald McDonald House in Southbank.

When Hunter is discharged from hospital - when, Kerrie doesn't know, the whole family will be moved to another Ronald McDonald House in Hurston for two weeks before returning to Rockhampton.

Hunter at Easter
Hunter at Easter Supplied

"We'll then see the burns unit in Rockhampton in the middle of June and then come back to Brisbane six months and a year after the accident."

After the accident, Kerrie said someone suggested starting a gofundme page to help with the costs of Hunter's recovery. But she dismissed the idea.

"I said 'he's my son, my responsibility' but as time has gone on I've gone 'okay, we do need help'."

More than $2500 has been raised since the gofundme page was created two weeks ago. And Kerrie is overwhelmed.

"We are greatly appreciative to everyone who has donated. They're all angels. The money will go towards garments and creams for Hunter's ongoing treatment."

If you would like to donate you can do so here.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  burn editors picks lady cilento children's hopsital parenting rockhampton sunshine coast

Welcome to Bundaberg, Australia's dole capital

Welcome to Bundaberg, Australia's dole capital

IT'S an unenviable title, but Bundaberg can lay claim to being the dole capital of Australia.

Bundaberg's charity cash cow

HAPPY TO HELP: Tender Sprouted Meats donated beef which was auctioned off at a record price.

Holy cow: Auctioned cow goes at record price

Two hospitalised after violent home invasion

HOME INVASION: Childers police are investigating a mid-morning home invasion in Childers.

Police seeking three teens over incident

Our land sale growth among best in the country

LAND SALE: 18 Heritage Dr, Childers is one of 26 parcels of land the Bundaberg Regional Council is looking to auction off.

Senior economist says building boom could follow

Local Partners

Three-year-old boy farewelled in emotional service

Remembered by loved ones as a bubbly, beautiful child who loved Tonka trucks, cars and Matchbox toys, three-year-old Phoenix McDonald was farewelled.

He used nails to stop landmines going 'bang'

MARCHING PARADE: Collin Deller-Smith at the Childers Citizen Service on Anzac Day.

Peacekeeper joined in Childers Anzac march

Pig racing on this weekend for a great cause

Pig racing is on again this weekend at the Sugarland Tavern for Give Me 5 For Kids.

This little piggy went to Sugarland Tav

New business venture will get you fit

PADDLE OUT: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and Lani Chalmers are looking forward to the Woodgate Beach Kayak and Paddleboard Hire's come-and-try day this weekend.

Woodgate Beach Kayak and Paddleboard Hire is opening this Saturday

Toowoomba woman's Africa trip to share song

HERE TO HELP: Women in Harmony music director Elaine Coates (right) will travel to Uganda later this year to work with the African Children's Choir. Former members of the choir travelled to Toowoomba to perform last year incuding Elizabeth Panga (left) and tour manager Abraham Kiyingi.

A Toowoomba woman is preparing for a trip of a lifetime

Silence of the Lambs director Jonathan Demme dies

TRIBUTES have poured in for Jonathan Demme, the Oscar-winning director of Silence of the Lambs and Philadelphia, who has died aged 73.

Sophie Monk casting a wide net as Bachelorette

Sophie Monk is Australia's new Bachelorette.

Producers ‘inundated’ with calls as they widen age range of suitors.

Viewers officially bored of Aussie biopics

House of Bond’s Ben Mingay as Alan Bond with Rachael Taylor as Diana Bliss.

Latest biopic House of Bond a ‘flop’ as reality TV dominates screens

Bill Cosby: Embattled comic breaks silence on future

Cosby said he wanted to get back on stage doing comedy.

Shania Twain to drop first album in 15 years

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is about to drop her first album since 2002.

What's on the big screen this week

Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff in a scene from Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 2.

GUARDIANS of the Galaxy is back with even more laughs.

Grinspoon is happy to help with flood appeal

BACK ON THE ROAD: Grinspoon remain happy to assist with Lismore's flood recovery.

"Lismore is the birthplace of Grinspoon... we owe that community"

QUALITY HOME IN QUALITY ESTATE

3 Thomas Healy Drive, Bundaberg East 4670

House 4 2 2 $315,000

Not very often can you get a home of this quality in a location as prized as Thomas Healy Drive for well under $350,000. With this property you get the works.

MUST TO INSPECT NEAT AND TIDY BRICK

1 Foster Drive, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 2 2 $290,000

This modern brick rendered home is the ideal proposition for those looking to purchase a neat and tidy low maintenance property without going through the hassle...

SOMETHING A LITTLE SPECIAL ON THE COAST

10 Knudsen Street, Elliott Heads 4670

House 2 1 3 $300,000

Melaleuca is situated a few homes back from the beautiful Coral Sea, nestled among a very private serene setting. Not very often a property like this becomes...

LOOK WHAT IS ON OFFER HERE ! - PRIVATE 6,006m2 BLOCK + 8m x 7m SHED + POOL

78 Commodore Drive, South Bingera 4670

House 4 1 3 $275,000

Situated in a small acreage estate just 10 minutes from Bundaberg and major shopping on a private and tranquil 6,006m2 allotment with in ground pool is this...

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

STUNNING 728M2 HOME ON 7 ACRES OF PICTURESQUE COUNTRYSIDE

36 Workmans Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 3 7 $675000

Located less than 15 minutes from Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this tranquil 7-acre property. The home sits around 3m in elevation over and above the 2013 event...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

CHARACTER FILLED HOME ON AN ACRE, 10 MINUTES TO BUNDABERGS C.B.D AND 10 MINUTES TO THE BEAUTIFUL BARGARA BEACH

135 Sauers Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 3 2 $499,000

A character filled home hand built by the well-respected Bundaberg builder Alan Gibbs in the year 2000. Featuring high cathedral ceilings, tumble bricks, the use...

5 bedroom Queenslander + 2 bedroom Unit on 89 Acres with Sea Breezes

388 Booyan Road, Moore Park Beach 4670

Rural 7 3 4 $825000

Magnificent 5 bedroom Queenslander. A separate 2 bedroom fully self-contained unit ideal for family member/teenager or manager's residence. 2 + car accommodation...

4B/R ON 1.36HA BELOW REPLACEMENT VALUE

98 Blairs Road, Sharon 4670

Rural 4 2 5 Offers above...

SUBMIT OFFERS 4 B/R double brick home -large home ideal family living on 3 +acres only 10 minutes drive to Bundaberg. Owner selling for less than replacement...

Couple gets rich renovating run-down city homes

RENO RADICALS: Baden and Nelson Marino-Hall have turned three Toowoomba homes around for profit, saying the Garden City was a haven for renovators like themselves.

The couple has already turned around three homes

Townhouse pitch raises questions over 'high density'

BIG PLANS: Residents have a chance to offer their opinion on plans to build 42 townhouses at Raceview.

Developer plans 42 townhouses for Ipswich suburb

7 million dollar city homes for sale right now

3 Keira Court, Blue Mountain Heights.

Here are seven of Toowoomba's best, and most expensive, houses

'Raping and pillaging': Landlord's anger with nightmare cost

Chris Duane, who is chairman of the body corporate for Terralina Court, says insurance companies are charging too much for premiums.

BODY corporate boss unleashes on huge costs dumped on home owners.

Lisa Curry and fiance sell up Sunshine Coast property

I'm a Celebrity, Get me Out of Here! contestant Lisa Curry with partner Mark Tabone after being evicted from the South African jungle. Picture: Dylan Robinson ***EMBARGOED 7:30pm March 9th***

Plans for dream home on hold at Mount Mellum place on market

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!