Scams on the rise in North Burnett

Monto computer expert Peter Williams has received an alarming number of complaints about scams. Mackenzie Colahan

LOCAL computer experts have warned reports of online scams are on the rise, sophisticated overseas hacking networks targeting unsuspecting victims in the North Burnett.

Peter Williams of Monto Computer Service has been an IT consultant and technician for 28 years and said attacks are becoming more frequent and complex.

"From my research I believe there are schools in third-world countries teaching people how to do these scams," Mr Williams said.

"I've had five or six complaints in the last week all describing an identical process.

"They're disguised to look different so they're harder to track but essentially they're exactly the same."

Cyber criminals have started to move away from their traditional weapon of choice - viruses - which can be too destructive.

"Infecting a computer with a virus tends to damage or remove data," Mr Williams said.

"What we're seeing now is a prevalence of spyware and phone scams, they're much easier to make money out of."

Hackers attack popular websites, such as Facebook, with scripting that locks the user's web browser.

A trivial problem, but to the uninitiated can seem severe.

Pop-ups then prompt the victim to call a phone number to resolve the issue - at a cost.

Once you pay, it's almost impossible to get the money back.

Another common tactic he calls the "hit and run" involves an unsolicited call informing the user their device has been compromised.

The hacker convinces you to let them remotely access your computer in order to fix the problem.

Mr Williams said the scammers often pose as reputable tech companies like Apple and Microsoft, or anti-virus providers.

"That's where a lot of people get caught out and I can understand how they fall for it," he said.

"These big companies will almost never call you, and they won't know what's on your computer unless you tell them - they're bluffing.

"Websites like Facebook have massive protections so these hackers know what they're doing.

"You should never give someone you don't know access to your machine."

Installing quality security software is critical to protect your computer and Mr Williams recommended his personal favourites, Trend Micro and Malwarebytes.

"Those programs start at $50 per year. It seems expensive but it's the best investment ever," he said.

"It hurts my business but they really work."

The experts have some simple advice for the next time you encounter a suspicious phone call.

Tell them you don't own a computer and they will hang up.

If your device is infected, contact a professional.