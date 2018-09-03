Scammers want access to your devices

SCAMMERS are increasingly catching out people by impersonating well-known businesses or the police so they can get access to computers and steal money or banking information.

The ACCC's Scamwatch website has recorded a significant spike in remote access scams, with more than 8000 reports recorded in 2018 so far and losses totalling $4.4m.

"The spike in remote access scams is very concerning; losses so far in 2018 have already surpassed those for the whole of 2017, and sadly it is older Australians that are losing the most money,” ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said.

Scammers will impersonate a well-known company and spin a credible and believable story about why they need to access your computer using certain software.

The scammers claim they are tracking the "scammers” or "hackers”, and tell the consumer that their computer has been compromised and is being used to send scam messages.

The scammer will then pretend to deposit money into their victim's account.

In reality the scammer just shuffles money between the victim's accounts (for example, from a person's credit card account to a savings account), which gives the illusion of money being deposited.

The money is then sent out of the victim's account as part of the con to "catch a scammer”, straight to the scammer's own bank accounts.

"Unfortunately there are many stories from people who give a scammer access to their computer and are then conned into giving access to online banking. Some are also tricked into providing iTunes gift card numbers over the phone to these scammers,” Ms Rickard said.

Once the scammer has a victim on the hook, if they start to doubt the situation, the scammer will become threatening, stating that the victim would jeopardise the investigation if they refuse to help and may even face legal consequences.

These types of scam can be very scary, as scammers can become threatening and aggressive if they sense they are 'losing' the victim, or starting to cotton on. This is particularly frightening for older people who may not be as tech savvy.

"It's vital that people remember they should never, ever, give an unsolicited caller access to your computer, and under no circumstances offer your personal, credit card or online account details over the phone,” Ms Rickard.

"If you receive a phone call out of the blue about your computer and remote access is requested, it's a scam 100 per cent of the time. Just hang up.”

People can follow @Scamwatch_gov on Twitter and subscribe to Scamwatch radar alerts to stay up to date with the latest scams.