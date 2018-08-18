Scammers targeting our elderly

GIN GIN's top cop has urged the community to be vigilant against phone scammers.

Sergeant Sharon Morgan, who is the officer-in-charge at Gin Gin's police station, said concerns were raised at this week's Seniors Expo.

Sgt Morgan said at Wednesday's expo she was approached by 15 elderly residents who'd been subject to scam calls.

While it appeared as though the scammers failed, she said "everyone is vulnerable to scams, so everyone needs information about how to identify and avoid being scammed”.

"As far as I am aware none of the scammers were successful,” Sgt Morgan said.

"We haven't had any complaints at this stage.

"Most of the seniors who approached me were just generally speaking about how they have had phone calls from people saying they were contacted on the phone but all the seniors indicated they just hung up.”

Sgt Morgan said the seniors were quite shocked that this has occurred. "Obviously they are from a very different generation where this type of thing really never happened to them,” she said.

"I have had information that there were some calls from 'foreigners' with an accent, advising the seniors have won an amount of money.

"There were some instances where scammers have contacted the occupant of a house and advised that the person was involved in a car crash where they have reversed into another vehicle and the scammer has demanded money to avoid police being involved.”

Sgt Morgan said the best advice she could offer to anyone was to never give out personal information and to notify police if they believe they were being scammed.

Sgt Morgan said if anyone has been the victim of a cybercrime they should go to the Australian Cybercrime Online Reporting Network (ACORN) website.