SCAM WARNING: Fake message uses corona to steal bank info

A scam is claiming to be from the government. Max Pixel

ASD's Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) is aware of a COVID-19 themed scam being distributed via text message.

The text messages appear to come from 'GOV' as the sender and they include a link to find out when to 'get tested in your geographical area' for COVID-19.

The link in these text messages is not legitimate, and if clicked on, may install malicious software on your device, designed to steal your banking details.

If you receive one of these messages, delete the message and do not click the link.

Messages that pretend to be government and other trusted organisations are known as phishing scams.

They often contain a link to a fake website, where you are encouraged to enter confidential details.

To protect yourself from phishing: