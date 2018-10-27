Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Scam Alert: online sellers beware.
Scam Alert: online sellers beware. natasaadzic
Crime

Scam targeting online sellers

JASMINE BURKE
by
26th Oct 2018 11:00 PM

RICHMOND Police have warned of another scam after reports residents are almost getting caught up in it.

Crime prevention officer senior constable David Henderson said if you were selling a car online you needed to be wary.

He shared a warning from police in Sydney, where the scam was rife.

"Selling your car can be a difficult task but you need to beware of scammers posing as genuine buyers," it reads.

"Scammers may make up stories such as working "off shore" in gas and oil industry or needing your help to pay an agent or third party for upfront costs like transportation or insurance.

"They may even promise you reimbursement for these costs or are willing to purchase your item without having viewed it in person - even if you are selling an expensive item such as a car."

editors picks northern rivers crime online selling scam
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Sleep is simply the best medicine

    Sleep is simply the best medicine

    Lifestyle From monitoring your shut eye to giving your bedroom a blissful makeover, follow these steps to ensure sweet dreams,

    • 27th Oct 2018 4:59 AM
    Bundy MPs call out Deputy Premier over SEQ funding push

    premium_icon Bundy MPs call out Deputy Premier over SEQ funding push

    Politics Political wheelers, city dealers

    • 27th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    Bundy court: Stealing 'dare' leads to $500 fine

    premium_icon Bundy court: Stealing 'dare' leads to $500 fine

    Crime Woman who hid alcohol in a shopping bag was caught on CCTV

    • 27th Oct 2018 5:00 AM
    STUNNING: Beachfront property a developer's dream at $1.49m

    premium_icon STUNNING: Beachfront property a developer's dream at $1.49m

    Property The property could be subdivided into six residential blocks

    • 27th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners