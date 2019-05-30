SCAM ALERT: Suppliers urged to delete email from 'council'

EMAIL SCAM: Bundaberg Regional Council are urging people to delete an emailed scam to be deleted if received.

BUNDABERG residents have been warned by Bundaberg Regional Council after an email scam has begun circulating.

A local supplier notified council of the fraudulent behaviour after receiving an email from what appeared to be a legitimate council email address requesting assistance in the form of gift cards.

Chief Executive Officer Steve Johnston said it was a fraudulent email that should be ignored.

"Any emails purporting to be from council with references to iTunes or other gift cards are scams and should be deleted,” he said.

"People in doubt about the authenticity of an email should call the sender or council's switchboard on 1300 883 699 to validate the message, and follow the ACCC's advice on Scamwatch.”

To protect yourself from such scams, don't click on any links or open attachements from emails claiming to be from your bank or any other trusted organisation.

Look for the secure symbol. Secure websites can be identified by the use of 'https:' rather than 'http:' at the start of the internet address, or a closed padlock or unbroken key icon at the bottom right corner of your browser window. Legitimate websites that ask you to enter confidential information are generally encrypted to protect your details.

Never provide your personal, credit card or online account details if you receive a call claiming to be from your bank or any other organisation.

