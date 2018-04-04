Scaling great heights to see Hinkler make history

IT WAS 90 years ago this year that Bert Hinkler wrote his place in history.

Bundaberg's favourite son became the first person to fly solo from England to Australia when he landed in Darwin on February 22, 1928.

He'd left Croydon 15 days earlier, on February 7, and made 14 stops on the record-making journey.

After arriving back in Australia, he flew to Longreach, Bundaberg and then to Brisbane on March 6. There he was honoured with a public parade that at the time attracted the biggest crowd in Australia's history.

During the week before his arrival, anticipation in Bundy reached fever pitch.

Fans plotted his progress and speculated when he would arrive and whether he'd land at North Bundaberg or the Foundry green.

The Mayor, Barney McLean, was busy pushing ahead for a people's reception for the famed aviator.

The Premier, William McCormack, was among those following Hinkler's progress and told the mayor he wanted to be in the Rum City when he landed.

Hinkler landed in Darwin at 5.53pm but news of his arrival only made Bundaberg at 7pm.

"The hundreds of people in the street gave vent to their pent up feelings and there was much rejoicing,” the Daily News and Mail, forerunner of the NewsMail, wrote the following day.

More than 110 telegrams arrived at the Hinkler household in North Bundaberg in the day after the Darwin landing.

On February 27, 1927, from 1pm to 4.20pm, hundreds of men, women and children made a beeline for the best vantage spots of the reserve Hinkler was to land at.

They crammed on to verandas, rooftops and the most athletic even shimmied up telegraph poles.

After many false alarms, several blamed on birds, those who had waited hours were rewarded with the sight and sound of Hinkler's arrival.

Despite precautions by officials and police, chaos broke out as soon as he safely landed his tiny Avro Avian plane.

Fortunately no one was hurt.

