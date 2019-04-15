Scaffolder caught with 404 images, 21 videos of child porn

A GLADSTONE man only viewed his 'disgusting' collection of child pornography when he was smoking meth, a court has heard.

Rodney Eric Blanchard pleaded guilty in the District Court at Gladstone on Friday to possessing child exploitation material, using the internet to procure children under 16, possess utensils or pipes for use and possess dangerous drugs.

The 25-year-old had three mobile phones and an SD storage card filled with 404 child pornography images and 21 videos - with the majority of the content falling in the higher categories in severity of exploitation material - the court was told.

The court was told some of the content included videos of adults engaging in sex with children and infants.

Blanchard also viewed bestiality content, the court was told.

Police searched his Gladstone home in September 2017.

Police found the content and also a string of messages on an app called Kik.

Blanchard told police he had been messaging a girl, 13.

But police could not confirm the identity of the person Blanchard had been speaking with.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker said the conversation between the two was "graphic".

Ms Baker said Blanchard was instructing the girl how to use a sex toy and had requested images and videos of the child.

Blanchard told police he only viewed the material when he was smoking meth.

Ms Baker said officers also found just less than one gram of the drug which Blanchard had bought that day for $500.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said his client stooped "so low" he was disgusted with himself.

Mr Polley said Blanchard had no real relationships and worked as a scaffolder.

Judge Michael Burnett said Blanchard's material was "vile" and "disgusting".

He sentenced Blanchard to serve 18 months' jail suspended for three years.

Blanchard was also placed on a 12-month probation order.