SBW toilet tryst keeps haunting Candice

Candice Warner was once again made to re-live an ugly episode from her past, opening up about her encounter with Sonny Bill Williams on Monday night's episode of SAS Australia.

As part of a trust exercise on the Channel 7 reality show, the celebrity contestants were asked to share with the group something they regret and are ashamed about.

Not for the first time this series, Warner opened up about her night with Williams at Sydney's Clovelly Hotel in 2007, when the pair were photographed by a member of the public in the bathroom together.

The former Ironwoman, now married to Australian cricket star David Warner, told her fellow contestants: "A long time ago, when I was young, I got myself in a compromising position, which I regret. It had a huge impact on my family. Huge."

Asked what the "situation" was, Warner refrained from referencing the incident with the then-Canterbury Bulldogs player directly, but spoke about the impact her drunken mistake from 13 years ago continues to have on her life.

"So … it was just a personal situation. Too many drinks," she said.

"Living with that and having to explain to my kids in the future is going to be very difficult. Especially when you've got three girls.

"I remember sitting on the side of the street and not being able to take it anymore. And just thinking, 'If this is what life's about then I can't take it anymore'."

Speaking to camera, Warner added: "Yes, I'd made a mistake. But is that really worth, every single day, the media trying to drag me down? I don't think so."

Candice is still living with her drunken mistake.

Williams has enjoyed successful careers in rugby league and rugby union.

Warner had previously spoken on SAS Australia about her tryst with Williams, who was celebrating a win with his Bulldogs teammates when the pair hooked up.

Earlier in the series she revealed she was still haunted by her liaison with the famous football star.

"It is something I am not proud of but something I can never take back," Warner said.

"I put myself in a situation where I shouldn't have and because of that I brought embarrassment (and) shame to my family."

The incident has continued to follow Warner in her life. During the Australian cricket team's ill-fated tour of South Africa in 2018, when the ball tampering scandal occurred, Candice was mocked by fans wearing Williams face masks at the second Test in Port Elizabeth.

"There were incidents in South Africa where people were trying to make fun of me, mock me. Belittle me in front of my family," Warner previously told SAS.

"Because of an incident that happened in the past. And they think it's funny."

During that same tour, David revealed why he had to be physically restrained by teammates when confronting South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock in a Durban stairwell mid-match after hearing a "vile" comment the player allegedly made about his wife.

"I cop it left, right and centre, especially off the field from spectators and I'm used to that and it doesn't bother me," Warner said at the time.

"But in a proximity of my personal space and from behind me, a comment that was vile and disgusting about my wife, and in general about a lady, was quite poor, I felt.

"My emotional response was just something that I don't believe should have been said and I'll always stick up for my family and in that case my teammates as well."

