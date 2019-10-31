Menu
Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce president Tim Sayre talks about the meeting it had with Deputy Premier Jackie Trad.
Sayre gives insight into meeting with Trad

Chris Burns
31st Oct 2019 5:00 AM
THE Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce’s president said he never expected Deputy Premier Jackie Trad to instantly commit tens of millions of dollars to the Hinkler Regional Deal in their meeting on Tuesday.

Tim Sayre said a follow-up response to the meeting could happen as early as next week when Ms Trad visited Maryborough.

He would be willing to travel to Maryborough to continue the discussion, which had only just started.

“We have a long way to go,” Mr Sayre said.

He said the chamber was non-political, meaning that it could be used as a “circuit breaker” between the political parties which had established views on the regional deal’s merits.

The Federal Government offers $173m for projects that would boost the economy, but seeks further commitment from the State Government, which wants Maryborough to be included so the entire region benefited.

The meeting held at The Generator on Tuesday between chamber representatives and Ms Trad lasted about an hour.

“There was no gnashing of teeth, no banging on tables, and no yelling, it was a win all-round,” Mr Sayre said.

“She was an interesting person to talk to, pleasant enough, easy to understand, and she understood what we were trying to say.”

He said there was still much opportunity for business growth in the region without the deal. “We are still open for business. What negatives? This is about Bundaberg, it is one of the greatest places to live.”

