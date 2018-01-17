Sayre enters race for division 10

IN THE RACE: Tim Sayre is running for the division 10 seat on Bundaberg Regional Council.

IN THE RACE: Tim Sayre is running for the division 10 seat on Bundaberg Regional Council. Jim Alouat

IMPROVING drainage, easing traffic congestion and creating safe drop-off spots for local schools will be high on the agenda for Tim Sayre, who has announced his candidacy for the upcoming division 10 by-election.

Mr Sayre, owner of Augmented Reality Marketing, said he had lived in division 10 for almost a decade and knew first-hand the issues plaguing the area.

"I have been getting around and meeting with as many people as I can to find out what their issues are and so far, people have told me they are looking for their councillor to improve drainage and roads,” Mr Sayre said.

"The drainage system across the division needs to be improved to ensure the safety of all our homes.”

Mr Sayre wants to tackle bottleneck intersections within the division, including the intersections of Elliott Heads Rd and Sims Rd, along with McCarthy Rd and Barolin St.

"Other issues are the safe drop-off areas for parents at Walkervale and Thabeban State Schools.

"It is vital that these traffic hot spots are rectified.”

On broader issues, Mr Sayre said the council needed to do more to address the high unemployment rate in Bundaberg.

"As a small business owner and vice-president of the Bundaberg Chamber of Commerce, I know that a healthy business community is essential for a growing community,” he said.

"Safer communities are another issue that people are concerned about and I believe that all levels of government need to work together to deliver real solutions for combating the drug problems in the community, not just delivering talk fests.”

Mr Sayre took a moment to pay tribute to outgoing division 10 councillor Peter Heuser.

"I think Peter Heuser has done a commendable job representing division 10,” Mr Sayre said.

"He's a man who had some keen ideas for the division, ideas which I want to see continue to fruition should I be successful in my bid to represent the people of division 10.”

Mr Sayre said he would continue door knocking and meeting as many division 10 residents as possible.

"I will work tirelessly to ensure division 10 receives its share of projects and developments, projects which will continue to make division 10 a great place to live and raise our families,” he said.