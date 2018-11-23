Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUMMER SUN: Bundy residents can expect sunshine on the weekend, according to BoM.
SUMMER SUN: Bundy residents can expect sunshine on the weekend, according to BoM. John McCutcheon
Weather

Say goodbye to clouds as weekend sun comes out

Katie Hall
by
23rd Nov 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BUNDY'S wet weather and grey clouds won't be getting locals down over the weekend, with blue skies forecast for the remainder of the working week and into the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted today the sun will come back out, with a minimum temperature of 19 and a summery maximum of 32 degrees.

To welcome in the weekend, tomorrow's temperatures will be a low of 17 and a maximum of 33, with a zero per cent chance of rain.

For locals that are planning to take advantage of the good weather and hit the beach - make sure you remember to slip, slop slap, as the UV index is expected to hit an extreme level of 13.

Sunday's temperatures are expected to reach a minimum of 18, and a maximum of 33, keeping up the weekend heat.

A BoM spokesman said locals wanting up-to-date weather information over the weekend should keep an eye on both the forecast page and the weather warnings page on the BOM website.

For more information visit http://www.bom.gov.au/?ref=logo

bom bundaberg burea of meteorology summer sunny weather
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    TRIBUTES FLOW: Childers farmer 'will be watching over us'

    premium_icon TRIBUTES FLOW: Childers farmer 'will be watching over us'

    News A 56-YEAR-OLD man seemingly loved by all in the Childers community has tragically died in a shock workplace incident at Gregory River.

    Family violence rising as courts 'say it's okay'

    premium_icon Family violence rising as courts 'say it's okay'

    News How the domestic violence system is failing women and children.

    • 23rd Nov 2018 5:35 AM
    Public and private sectors work together for Bundy patients

    premium_icon Public and private sectors work together for Bundy patients

    Health An increase in services will see public-private health partnerships

    Local Partners