Say goodbye to clouds as weekend sun comes out

SUMMER SUN: Bundy residents can expect sunshine on the weekend, according to BoM. John McCutcheon

BUNDY'S wet weather and grey clouds won't be getting locals down over the weekend, with blue skies forecast for the remainder of the working week and into the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted today the sun will come back out, with a minimum temperature of 19 and a summery maximum of 32 degrees.

To welcome in the weekend, tomorrow's temperatures will be a low of 17 and a maximum of 33, with a zero per cent chance of rain.

For locals that are planning to take advantage of the good weather and hit the beach - make sure you remember to slip, slop slap, as the UV index is expected to hit an extreme level of 13.

Sunday's temperatures are expected to reach a minimum of 18, and a maximum of 33, keeping up the weekend heat.

A BoM spokesman said locals wanting up-to-date weather information over the weekend should keep an eye on both the forecast page and the weather warnings page on the BOM website.

