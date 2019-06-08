Savvy police expose driver's 'incredibly stupid' claim

ERRANT driver Gerrard Thai was caught speeding and filmed by a police officer's body worn camera when intercepted a few days before Christmas.

But an Ipswich court heard how Thai made matters worse by later making a false declaration naming someone else as being the speeding driver that day.

Savvy police realised that the named driver bore no resemblance to the driver (Thai) who was filmed that day. Thai, from Basin Pocket, was then charged with a new offence of making a false declaration.

"It is incredibly dishonest. The maximum (jail) sentence is three years," Magistrate Virginia Sturgess told Thai when he appeared before her.

Gerrard Thanh-Tu Hoang Thai, 24, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to one count of making a false declaration in January.

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Dave Shelton said Thai was intercepted by police on December 21 when speeding on Mount Ommaney Road at Kuraby.

The officer had a body worn camera and filmed Thai when spoken to. He even tapped his email address in on the police iPad for his speeding ticket notice.

However, Queensland Transport received a signed statutory declaration from Thai (done before an Ipswich JP on January 10) falsely nominating another person as the driver. This was investigated by police and the police officer viewed his body worn camera video.

Snr Const Shelton said the officer clearly recalled the intercept and that the driver (Thai) produced his licence. He said the person nominated by Thai as being the driver "bore no resemblance what-so-ever" to the driver. Thai admitted making the false declaration.

Ms Sturgess said it was clear Thai, whose licence was subject to a good driving behaviour period for previous traffic offences, did not want to breach that order.

She said his traffic history "speaks for itself".

Duty lawyer Alexis Oxley sought no conviction be recorded that would affect his job as an apprentice mechanic.

"It is a very stupid and criminal thing to do," Ms Sturgess said.

"You should have recalled it was a personal intercept by police who requested that you produce your licence. So it was incredibly stupid to claim someone else to be the driver.

"Police are not that stupid."

Ms Sturgess fined Thai $800. A conviction was not recorded.