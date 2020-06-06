Savouring every sip of tea and life’s simplicity

ADVERSITY is something many businesses are facing, but for one passionate maker, it’s been a cup of tea.

Sara Pardon started making her own loose leaf tea to remind drinkers to slow down, savour the special moments and reclaim the lost art of having a cuppa.

“You can’t just throw it in a travel cup and drink it on the run - you need to let it steep to create the perfect brew,” Ms Pardon said.

“I have loved how slow life has been during this isolation period and how we’ve really had time to focus on the important things.

“It has become one of my daily rituals to brew and then savour every sip of my tea without guilt or pressure to do anything or be anywhere else.”

CHEERS: Sara Pardon has a tea making business called Ettie & Dorrie. Picture: Mike Knott.

Unique and original, there is more behind the business name Ettie and Dorrie, than just a nod to a bygone era.

And the reason couldn’t be any sweeter.

“Ettie is my great grandmother - she was an incredible woman who lived through two world wars, raised her children during the depression, ran her own business, was an amazing cook and worked the farm as well … plus of course she loved her cup of tea,” Ms Pardon said.

“Dorrie was a dear older friend of my parents - she was like a surrogate grandmother when I was a child and she taught me a lot about manners, how to treat your visitors, how to be a good guest and the importance of shared conversations over a cup of tea.”

Although the creative business owner is all for slowing down, there is always something brewing in her mind.

Currently working on a range of different projects, the local tea maker is looking at designing her own range of art that focuses on mental health and wellbeing and a new blend of caffeine-free tisane... the perfect brew to start the day right.

While the pandemic disrupted operations for many, Ms Pardon said she was grateful that her business had been so adaptable to the changes.

“Just before Covid-19 I had started stocking my products in local cafes and businesses and was planning on running my first tea tasting workshop, so those things got put on hold,” she said.

“But the online side of my business was able to shine and I have continued to package up and deliver local orders.

“With cafes and businesses starting to reopen I’m looking at new places where Ettie and Dorrie teas can be stocked.”

Born in Brisbane, Ms Pardon moved to Bundaberg with her parents and sisters when she was young and fondly remembers spending her days at the region’s beautiful beaches, as a child.

“I’m fascinated with family history and have discovered that family on my mother’s side originally settled in the area back in 1901 when they moved here from Prussia so it’s no surprise that we were drawn back home,” she said.

“We live in a great community and have found the generosity here so heart warming... I’ve had some wonderful moments of connection chatting to strangers during this time and it really restores your faith in humanity.”

CHEERS: Sara Pardon with Silkie the chook. Picture: Mike Knott

Now a wife, mother of two, and operating her own business, Ms Pardon lives with her family on a miniature farm and loves teaching her children about the importance of growing your own food and sharing it with others if you have the means to do so.

Conscience about the environment, the business owner said she is committed to causing as little impact as possible.

She is also looking for additional wholesalers to stock her delicious brews and is trying to incorporate local products into each blend.

The current range includes five flavours of tea, with full-flavour kits costing $15, $3.50 for individual sample bags and $17 for large, compostable paper bags.

Ettie and Dorrie tea is currently available at HSG At the Gardens and Earth Circle Gallery.

Orders can also be placed online at ettieanddorrie@bigcartel.com.

Flavours include:

Madi: The Honest Blend – A malty blend of black tea leaves.

Annie: The Spring Blend – A black tea with floral notes and flavoured coffee beans.

Lady Ettie: The Grey Blend – An Earl Grey tea with a citrus twist.

Rach: The Spice Blend – a caffeine-free chocolate chai mix.

Megan: The Calm Blend – A minty lemon tisane.