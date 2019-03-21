Saving three lives one donation at a time

Blood donation teams were thanked and congratulated for a successful 2018.

Blood donation teams were thanked and congratulated for a successful 2018. Geordi Offord

ONE blood donation can save three lives, but just imagine what a whole team could do.

Local Bundaberg groups and businesses were recognised yesterday for their donations.

One of them was Ken Barritt from Ken's Kepnock Butchery who has donated about 180 times in 18 years.

He said it was his way of giving back.

"I'm part of Bundaberg, I was born and bred here,” he said.

"I thought I'm not using it so I may as well give it to someone who needs it and in my industry I might need it back one day.”

Another group which was recognised was the Giving for little Grayson group.

The group is made up of family members of Grayson Little who suffers from Dyskeratosis Congenita, a rare disorder which affects the bone marrow.

Group member Rieky Veurman said every little bit helped.

"Where he would be today without the blood donations I don't know,” she said.

Bundaberg Blood Donor Centre manager Dean Krueger (pictured above) said it was great to celebrate the fantastic year they had.

"It's ongoing the need for blood, it doesn't change,” he said.

"Our blood collected in Bundaberg doesn't just go to Bundaberg it goes around Queensland and often times Australia.

"In Bundaberg we have noticed donations increasing over the last few years.

"I think in today's society people are looking for something good to do and it doesn't cost a cent.”