SAVING BEST TO LAST: Max wins state title for first time

Max Acquasanta shows off his trophy and maroon winner's number plate after winning the State Cup in Cadet 12. Contributed

MOTORSPORT: "I've never felt that happy before.”

Bundaberg's Max Acquasanta had one of the best weekends of his life at the Dromeside Raceway after claiming his first state title at the Patrizicorse State Cup at home.

Acquasanta finished first in Cadet 12 but not before he was involved in one of the most frantic finishes of the weekend.

He also proved that it only counts to win in the final race.

The junior racer finished third in qualifying before finishing second in each heat race to Jack Wells.

Wells led in the final with Acquasanta right behind him after starting second in the final.

The Patrizicorse racer stayed behind for 19 of the 20 laps before pouncing on the final lap and the final corner to make his move for the win.

He won by 0.129 of a second.

"I knew I had a chance if I caught up to him,” Acquasanta said.

"So I got some consistent laps, smoothed it out and caught up.

"Last lap, last corner I popped up and got him.”

Acquasanta knew he had it won the second he got on to the front straight.

"It was the right moment, the right time,” he said.

"It was the best feeling in the world to win.”

Making the win more impressive was that Acquasanta has only raced three times in the category after moving up from the Cadet 9 class this season.

He finished fourth at last year's state titles in Bundaberg, falling just short of a podium finish.

Now he's gone three steps better.

Acquasanta is now hoping to put the plate on his car as quickly as possible.

"I have to talk to my father about that,” he said.

"He kept the kart nice and stayed up to midnight each night to get it ready so big thanks to him.

"Thanks to Patrizicorse as well who were really helpful to me all weekend.”

It was a great weekend for the Acquasantas - Max's brother Oliver finished third in the Cadet 9 class.

"It was really unexpected,” Oliver's mother Sonia said.

"He's only had a handful of races since he started racing.”

Sonia said she was proud of both of them.

The next focus for the duo will be on the Central Queensland Karting Series with a round to be held in Bundaberg later this year.

The family is also aiming to compete in the state titles later this year at the Whitsundays and Cooloola.

There is more from the meet in tomorrow's NewsMail.