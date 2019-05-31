SAVE THE CORAL: Duo unite on reef mission

SEA FLEET: New ranger Jacob Bulow, Gidarjil CEO Kerry Blackman and Saranne Giudice are eager to begin their collaborative work with Lady Musgrave Experience owner Brett Lakey.

TWO well-known organisations have teamed up to help preserve our region's tourism hot spots in a bid to simultaneously restore the reef and educate visitors.

Lady Musgrave Experience founder Brett Lakey recently announced an exciting new option for water lovers, offering barbecue boats for hire.

Mr Lakey said he had worked closely with the Gidarjil Central Queensland Language Centre to ensure the names of the three BBQ boats would be best suited to keep with the local wildlife found in the region, with the language names.

Gidargil Development Corporation's managing director Dr Kerry Blackman said Mr Lakey had also pledged his services to help Gidargil's sea rangers in their service.

"Gidarjil and the Lady Musgrave Experience has a bigger vision to roll out, with Gidarjil's sea ranger team to undertake in-water fee-for-service activities such as marine turtle monitoring and conservation studies, commercial diving on the various projects, coral monitoring, dugong surveys, Crown of Thorns Starfish Control and coral and seagrass restoration projects,” Dr Blackman said.

"The current outbreak of coral-eating crown-of-thorns starfish is occurring at several locations in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park (and) is one of 10 key actions identified in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority's recently released Great Barrier Reef Blueprint for Resilience.”

He said the region contained significant cultural sites including ceremonial and sacred sites, story places, song lines, fish traps, middens and camp sites.

Dr Blackman said despite historic disturbances, the region enjoyed diverse marine ecosystems with outstanding nature conservation values.

"Mr Lakey has committed his other vessels, called the Main Event, Reef Empress, Advance 11, Seacat and the Great Blue, to work with Gidarjil,” Dr Blackman said.

"This added capacity it gives Gidarjil great opportunities to tender for projects with organisations like the Great Barrier Reef Foundation who received three projects to date a seagrass project with community members and elders.”

Dr Blackman said Gidarjil would continue to work as a strategic partner to do more great and exciting things over the coming months.

"Mr Lakey said he was fully committed to Gidarjil to achieve this.”

The PCCC sea country management expands 26,386 sq km with 20,000 sq km in the GBRMPA Marine Park and borders on the Great Sandy Marine Park.