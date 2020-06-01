Menu
BIG SAVINGS: Pet owners are encouraged to take advantage of the discounted service, which will be available for a limited amount of time.
Save on visit to the vet with big discount at participating clinics

Rhylea Millar
1st Jun 2020 6:00 PM
RSPCA and participating vets are offering a 20 per cent discount on a selected service for pet owners across the state.

For a limited time only, some veterinary clinics will be offering the discount on desexing, as part of the RSPCA’s Operation Wanted campaign.

Last year about 20,000 animals were desexed, results that RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said meant 10,000 animals received the operation as a direct result of the campaign.

“There is a massive pet over- population all over Queensland and of course Australia,” Mr Beatty said.

“(More than) 50,000 animals come into our care every year and the vast majority of the domestic animals have not been desexed … we’ve got to get the message out there.

“Plus the reason we have such a massive feral cat and wild dog population is because people were not and are not desexing their pets.”

Approximately 140 veterinary practices throughout Queensland have jumped on board and after just one day of it starting, many pet owners have already registered online.

“We’ve had a terrific reaction from Queensland residents and we’d like to thank participating vets and the many local councils for their support,” Mr Beatty said.

“Anything that responsible pet owners can do to reduce this threat to our native wildlife, both in our national parks and in our own backyards, will help to make a real difference to our environment.”

In addition, the benefits of desexing pets include no risk of unplanned litters, cheaper council registration fees, allows pets to be more relaxed and reduces risk of cancers, unwanted behaviours such as desire to roam and cats spraying.

Participating practices in Bundaberg include Bayview Vet Surgery, Greencross Vets Barolin Vet Hospital, Sugarland Animal Hospital and Vet Cross in Bundaberg, Bargara and Gin Gin.

For more information, visit operationwanted.com.au.

