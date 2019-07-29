Save land to save the Reef

A NEW carbon farming project in the Burnett Mary Catchment is set to receive $340,000 of the Palaszczuk government's $500million Land Restoration Fund.

While $500 million sounds like a large amount, the Queensland Government expects a conservative estimate of $1.4billion to $4.7billion to be generated from the land and agriculture sector between now and 2030.

Carbon farming is one of the simplest measures for reducing carbon pollution levels through fire, vegetation and animal management.

Minister for Environment and Science Leeanne Enoch said the Gidarjil Development Corporation is one of six projects that will share in more than $4million under the Catalysing Action Grants.

"Carbon farming will create jobs in Queensland and research has shown that this emerging industry could contribute up to $8billion to the economy by 2030,” Ms Enoch said.

"Carbon farming is about keeping trees in the ground to avoid carbon pollution, and we are already seeing greenhouse gas emissions in Queensland reduced as a result of carbon farming initiatives.”

Gidarjil Development Corporation CEO Kerry Blackman said the government initiative was a start to addressing the effects of global warming.

"They want companies to be more greener and cleaner,” Dr Blackman said.

He said getting involved with the project was of interest to indigenous groups because of their connection to the land.

"A strong people means a strong country,” he said.

Ms Enoch said the project would help regrow native vegetation and stabilise the soil, reducing the amount of sediment that would otherwise end up in the Great Barrier Reef.

"First Nations Peoples have thousands of generations of knowledge and it is fantastic to see a project that harnesses this knowledge and combines it with today's carbon farming methods,” Ms Enoch said.

"These grants provide funding to support 'on-ground' projects that demonstrate the delivery of carbon farming activities alongside measurable environmental, social and economic co-benefits,” she said.

Dr Blackman said Gidarjil was looking forward to combining traditional stick burning and fire management methods with the technical knowledge brought by Western culture.

"We're developing protocols that can guide the incorporation of indigenous knowledge into fire management and carbon abatement planning nationally,” Dr Blackman said.

Dr Blackman said the carbon farming project was an essential investment in the health of the waterways.

"Whatever's happening on the land is going to end up in the ocean,” he said.

"A lot of carbon farming activities look at ways to restore land and improve practices and this can result in reduced sediment run-off into the Reef,” Ms Enoch said.