Jan Bartlett from Found Hearts is urging people to sign up to foster a furry friend.
Save a life and sign up to foster

brittiny edwards
brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
6th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
FOUND Hearts is calling for people in the Bundaberg region to open their hearts to a temporary furry friend.

Found Hearts director and sanctuary owner Jan Bartlett said the animal rescue refuge was desperate for foster carers at the moment, particularly for timid cats.

“There are so many pets needing help at the moment but we are having to turn them away,” Ms Bartlett said.

“We had quite a few people sign up and foster but they were foster fails (where the foster parent opts to keep the animal).

“We love foster fails but unfortunately it means we often lose our foster carers.”

>>> Found Hearts needs help to rescue animals big and small

Due to coronavirus and uncertainty in funds, Ms Bartlett said the refuge had had more people being unable to care for their pets any more.

“People have been finding it difficult to budget, are having to move into cheaper houses and can’t have pets and quite a few pets have been given up from relationship breakdowns,” she said.

Ms Bartlett said the running costs were high but they were lacking income so were competing in a competition to receive a share in funds.

“Our vet bills are high but we can’t run our market stall because the Apple Tree Creek Markets aren’t running and we can’t do sausage sizzles so our income has been dependent on people’s generosity,” she said.

To become a foster carer click here or to vote for Found Hearts to receive some extra funds click here.

