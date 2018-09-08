'Savage, cowardly' attack: 91-year-old tortured

A VICIOUS trio attacked a 91-year-old man and his step-grandson in a monstrous home invasion.

Ethan James Stevens of Goodna, Christopher Luke Adamson, and Shannon Patricia-Ann Ivinson were sentenced on Friday.

A court heard Ivinson, 20, was visiting the grandson at his Inala granny flat and robbed him when he went to the adjacent house to cook dinner.

A few hours later, Adamson and Stevens turned up.

Prosecutor Michael Gawrych said one attacker called the grandson a "dog” and Adamson struck him with a dumbbell.

Adamson, 28, pulled a bedsheet over the victim's head, demanding: "Where is the money?”

At the main house, the old man woke up about 1am.

Mr Gawrych told Brisbane Supreme Court Adamson put a towel around the old man's neck.

One man said: "Give me the money you f***ing old bastard” and another said "kill the old bastard”.

The 91-year-old thought he would die, then played dead.

"The old f***ing bastard is f***ing dead,” Stevens said.

Then, Ivinson kissed the grandson on the cheek, apologising for the attack.

Mr Gawrych said after the "savage, cowardly attack” the traumatised grandfather moved into aged care.

"[He says] his life as he knew it is over and he is just waiting for his coffin. And you are responsible for that,” Justice James Douglas told the offenders on Friday.

The court heard the trio had drug problems and entered timely guilty pleas after being charged.

The men faced torture charges. Ivinson was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

All faced other charges, including deprivation of liberty.

Defence counsel Jakub Lodziak said Stevens, 28, had abused meth but had good rehab prospects now.

Adamson's barrister, Michael Bonasia, said remand inmates were having trouble enrolling on drug courses.

"I know, it just seems ridiculous,” Justice Douglas said.

Ivinson's barrister, Kim Bryson, said her client was drug-free this year.

Ivinson, who had already served 48 days, was given a 30-month sentence, with immediate parole release.

Stevens was jailed for four years, eligible for parole this December 22.

Adamson was given six and-a-half years in jail, with parole eligibility on June 26, 2019.

