Saucy business rises after fires and pandemic

Former Bundaberg resident Susan Plath is the co-owner of The Alpine Sauce Co, a business she started with her husband after the success of their restaurant in Bright.

BORN and bred in Bundaberg, one proud former resident, alongside her husband, has created a successful business - and you could say it's pretty saucy.

Growing up on a sugarcane farm on the north side of Bundaberg's CBD, Susan Plath moved to Melbourne for work in her late 20s, where she met her now husband Kevin Lamont.

Together the pair moved to Bright, a small town in the Alpine region with a population of less than 2500 people, where they opened their own North American barbecue styled restaurant.

"My husband is Canadian and has always been heavily involved in barbecuing, so we started the restaurant where we do deep fried wings with hot sauce and it has a licenced beer garden too," Ms Plath said.

"When I first met Kevin, I had never tasted anything like the food he was creating and now we're finding Australian barbecuing is embracing smoked meats and low and slow cooking styles, so we're offering a new taste to that market."

Comparing their popular eatery to the equivalent of an 'Aussie chook shop', Ms Plath said her husband's barbecue sauce became so popular that customers began asking where they could buy it from, creating a whole new opportunity for the couple.

After months of work, The Alpine Sauce Co was born, but days after the couple began selling the product from their restaurant shelves, the devastating Australian bushfires started.

"We had to evacuate to an army barracks because there was no accommodation available in the area and at first we thought we would only be evacuating for a couple of days, but it wasn't the case," Ms Plath said.

"At one stage we all had to flea the army barracks too because that was at risk of catching fire."

But life has a way of working itself out and just one week later, the couple's sauce had spread, appearing in news headlines across various outlets and within 24 hours, they had received about 1000 orders through their online store.

"After going through all that, we went from wondering what we were going to do with our future to being very busy and grateful," Ms Plath said.

Attending marketing workshops and meeting with designers to create retro packaging in keepsake tins, the couple went on to create two additional sauce flavours and three tasty dry rubs.

Made up of a mixture of herbs and vegetables, dry rubs are a special type of seasoning used in America to coat meats, create extra flavour and add a delicious crust on steaks.

"All the rubs and sauces are Kevin's own recipes that he spends a lot of time perfecting, so we now have the Memphis Barbecue sauce which has 24 ingredients and is full of flavour and the Boozehound Bourbon sauce, which is smooth, mild and yummy," Ms Plath said.

"We also have roast chicken, Memphis and coffee rubs which seals in the moisture of the meat to offer a nice crust with all the other flavours that are in there.

"Feedback from customers has been that the coffee rub doesn't taste like coffee but it has a lovely smokiness and a little taste of chilli."

After sending about 2000 parcels to customers, the couple planned to reopen their Bright restaurant, but two days before the big comeback in mid-April, COVID-19 restrictions were announced.

"Bright is a tourist town with nearly 40 restaurants and cafes, so we figured if we were to reopen, we'd be opening with all the other businesses and it just wasn't viable," Ms Plath said.

"So we decided to put our possessions in storage, hit the road and head to Bundy for a while."

Two weeks of quarantine later, the pair along with their five-year-old daughter were staying in Bundaberg, with no kitchen to continue making their sauces.

That is until members of the Bundy community stepped in to help.

Speaking to her long-term friends Dallas and Julie Hayes, who own local business Bundaberg Frameworks, the pair introduced her to Tracey and Michael McPhee, the owners of Bert's.

Kindly offering their restaurant kitchen to the sauce co-creators, Ms Plath said they were able to make more products, fulfil customer orders and stay afloat during the COVID-19 shutdown, before Bert's reopened and began offering evening takeaway meals.

"Michael and Tracey were very kind to let us do that and when we were doing that, we had big promotion companies in Melbourne ordering 400 bottles of sauce, so those really big orders kept us going when we really needed to be operating," Ms Plath said.

"They barely knew us but they were so generous in offering up their kitchen and we are just so grateful."

Currently working on another style of barbecue sauce, the couple plan to launch the exciting new flavour in the new year, as well as two other seasoning rubs.

Ms Plath said they also plan to launch hot sauces next winter.

Encouraging Bundy customers to save on shipping costs and support a local business, Ms Plath said Bundaberg residents could find The Alpine Sauce Co products at Nana's Pantry.

"We've had quite a few customers from Bundaberg and the surrounds and I just wanted to say how much I appreciate their ongoing support - it's been so great," she said.

