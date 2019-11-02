Saturday Speedway Fingers crossed for fine weather after false start to season

Adrian Stott and Zachary Harris battle it out for positions in the Production Sedans.

SPEEDWAY: Maryborough Speedway will roar to life this afternoon for round two of the Ian Boettcher Race Parts series.

Round one was halted earlier due to an unexpected downpour rendering the track undriveable.

The updated forecast is for 50% chance of rain and Maryborough Speedway organisers will be hoping they can make it through the meeting.

Spectators will have the opportunity to view 112 vehicles navigate the Maryborough oval in various speedway categories.

Action at the meeting will showcase super, production and junior sedans along with street stocks, nostalgia sedans and lightning sprint cars.

The sprint car event is named in honour of Patrick Moroney.

Moroney raced numerous times in Maryborough for local car owner Chris Shilleto.

He was one of Australia’s leading Lightning Sprint (formally Litre Sprintcars) drivers.

During his successful career, Moroney won a pair of Australia Titles (1994 and 2002) both in Toowoomba, as well as three Queensland Titles (1993, 2001 & 2002) along with a host of other major blue ribbon events around the country. Moroney was an exceptional race car driver with a massive amount of talent. Moroney tragically passed away in 2005 but his legacy has lived on through this race ever since.

The thirteen car field includes current Queensland titleholder, Lockyer Valley racer Jason Rae.

Current Australian Production sedan titleholder and local racer Joel Berkley will be out to improve on his second place in round one.

His main rival and current series titleholder Josh Harm has not nominated for this round.

Battles in the two junior sedan categories will be a highlight of the evening.

In the top stars category Braith Hogan leads from Kurtis Peall while in the new stars Braydon Steffens leads locals Levi O’Brien and Linkin Huth.

Gates open at 1pm with racing from 4pm.