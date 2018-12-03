Saturday netball is back on the cards

NETBALL: There is a 99 percent chance all Bundaberg Netball Association games will be played on a Saturday next season.

The NewsMail can reveal the association is likely to host all matches on the day next year after the proposal was raised at a recent general meeting.

The association, since last year, have held matches on Wednesday for division 1 and some other divisions while holding the other games for divisions on Saturday.

The proposal to move all matches to Saturday was discussed at the recent meeting.

BNA media officer Jodie Brooks said the idea was raised after the Wide Bay Thundercats lost its team in open competition following the restructure of the state netball league for next year by Netball Queensland.

"The main reason we moved to Wednesday was to allow the players who were in Thundercats to play in both competitions,” she said.

Brooks said with no Thundercats the clubs are now open to the move to make it all on Saturday.

"A lot of clubs prefer Saturday,” Brooks said.

"A decision will now be made when we come back to a meeting in December.”

Some clubs have already confirmed they expect all games to be held on Saturday with The Waves Netball Club posting the news it was happening on their Facebook page.

The Fusion Netball Club have also said it will happen and has been voted on.

They told the NewsMail they wanted to keep Wednesday's.

"This was (done by us) to improve the atmosphere to Saturday netball, minimise pressure on umpires, minimise pressure on coach,” a statement from the club said.

"While the vote went the other way we will support the decision to return to Saturday's.”

Brothers Netball Club said they supported whatever decision the BNA met with Alloway Netball Club and Natives Netball Club not responding or commenting on the issue.

The BNA is expected to ratify the decision next month, which would put the division 1 competition back on Saturday for the first time since 2016.