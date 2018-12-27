Saturday is alright for Bundy netball

MAKE IT A DATE: Alloway Blues players Kate Ollington battles for the ball during last year's grand final. All division 1 games will now be on Saturday.

NETBALL: The Bundaberg Netball Association says moving all netball to Saturday's will help ease the workload on its volunteers.

All netball in Bundaberg will be played on Saturday for the first time since the 2016 season after it was approved by the association and clubs last week.

The move sees the main competition of division 1 move from Wednesday night to the new day, joining division 2 to division 11.

"There were a number of factors in moving all competitions to one day,” BNA media manager Jodie Brooks said.

"The main one is by moving it to one day is eases the pressure off volunteers.

"We have a small handful of people that do a lot of things.”

Brooks said the other reason was to create a better atmosphere at the netball.

By BNA making all the matches on one day it allows the juniors to watch the seniors and aspire to be just like them one day.

"We want to encourage all girls to stay playing netball for as long as they can,” Brooks said.

"By getting them all together on the one day, we believe that will help that.”

The BNA have released a format to make sure all games will go ahead for the day.

NetSetGo will be held in the morning for those between five and 10 before the divisions are held.

All division 1 games are being held at either 4pm or 5.30pm with the other divisions to be held at set times dependent on which round the competition is in.

Games in other divisions will either be held at 1pm, 2.30pm or with division 1 at 4pm and 5.30pm.

Brooks said the divisions being held at different times would allow for girls to at least some games during the season if they have work.

To view the format head to https://bit.ly/2QOuHvd.

Registrations for the new season will start next month.