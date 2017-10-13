Satisfy morbid curiosity with funeral home tour

EVER wanted to know what happens behind the scenes of a funeral home?
Today is your chance as one of Bundaberg's funeral chapels opens its doors to the public.
Family business Generation Funerals was started in 1999 as Rose Chapel Funerals. Owners David and Penny Levi took over in 2010.
They want the community to feel reassured and know what really happens at a funeral home and that's how tomorrow's event came about.
The NewsMail spoke with Toni Brennan about the ins and outs of working in a place most would not have seen.
She said the behind-the- scenes tour would quash many misconceptions people had about what happened after death.
"As we get older we tend to think about making arrangements. This is a perfect opportunity to be reassured now," she said.
The open-door tour will allow the public to see firsthand what goes on.
"We will be showing the mortuary, the chapel and answer questions people may have about what happens during this time," she said.
"At Generation Funerals we are all about celebrating life and that's how we approach it."
Ms Brennan said the mortuary, where bodies are prepared and dressed, was the room people had most questions about.
She said they could also do embalming but it was not common these days.
"It is often done for either religious reasons or to preserve the body for a longer time," she said.
During the tour people will have the opportunity to see the fleet of specialised vehicles along with products and services offered at the home.
"Satisfy your curiosity, answer any question you may have, debunk myths or just meet the team."
The tour is child-friendly.
To take a tour, head to Generation Funerals on Toonburra St between 9.30am and 11.30am Saturday.