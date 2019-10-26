Sasha bringing special touch to workplaces

DESTRESS AT WORK: Sasha Law from Aloha Massage is now offering corporate massages.

LOCALS can now be massaged at their desk as local business, Aloha Massages Getaway, has expanded its services to include corporate massages.

Aloha Massages Getaway owner Sasha Law said corporate massages invigorated the workers and made a difference in productivity.

"Workplaces have been benefiting from corporate massages for years, it decreases stress and anxiety in the workplace, it boosts morale and increases productivity," Ms Law said.

"I used to work in real estate and I was so stressed out and in pain from being hunched over, that is why I wanted to bring my massages to the workplace, it made me passionate about helping people relieve pain and stress."

Ms Law said it is not just corporate desk workers who can benefit from the service, as next week she will be massaging the rangers at Mon Repos who are hard at work looking after the turtles.

"There are so many workplaces who can benefit, not just corporate workers but hairdressers, teachers, mechanics, everyone can benefit from it," she said.

