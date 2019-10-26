Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DESTRESS AT WORK: Sasha Law from Aloha Massage is now offering corporate massages.
DESTRESS AT WORK: Sasha Law from Aloha Massage is now offering corporate massages.
News

Sasha bringing special touch to workplaces

Brittiny Edwards, Brittiny.Edwards@news-mail.com.au
26th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LOCALS can now be massaged at their desk as local business, Aloha Massages Getaway, has expanded its services to include corporate massages.

Aloha Massages Getaway owner Sasha Law said corporate massages invigorated the workers and made a difference in productivity.

"Workplaces have been benefiting from corporate massages for years, it decreases stress and anxiety in the workplace, it boosts morale and increases productivity," Ms Law said.

"I used to work in real estate and I was so stressed out and in pain from being hunched over, that is why I wanted to bring my massages to the workplace, it made me passionate about helping people relieve pain and stress."

Ms Law said it is not just corporate desk workers who can benefit from the service, as next week she will be massaging the rangers at Mon Repos who are hard at work looking after the turtles.

"There are so many workplaces who can benefit, not just corporate workers but hairdressers, teachers, mechanics, everyone can benefit from it," she said.

Click here for more information.

aloha massage getaway corporate massages massages stress
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Farmer’s firey ride

    premium_icon Farmer’s firey ride

    News Bucca hobby farmer Lloyd Newitt managed to save his truck after bales of hay on the back caught fire yesterday afternoon.

    Man to face court after refusing to leave hospital

    premium_icon Man to face court after refusing to leave hospital

    News A patient has allegedly demanded drugs and abused staff at Bundaberg Hospital.

    Women sitting in car charged with drug offences

    premium_icon Women sitting in car charged with drug offences

    News TWO women have been charged with allegedly being in possession of drugs and failing...

    Man arrested, facing 13 charges for triple car theft

    premium_icon Man arrested, facing 13 charges for triple car theft

    Crime A man involved with three car thefts and fraud finally caught by police after a...