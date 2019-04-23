Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Found on side of road: Are these your medals?

by Gabriel Polychronis
23rd Apr 2019 8:58 AM

Police are hoping to find the rightful owner of four service medals found in Adelaide's north ahead of ANZAC Day.

They were found on the side of the road about 8pm on Friday near the intersection of Mawson Lakes Blvd and Trinity Circuit, Mawson Lakes.

The medals include an Australian Active Service Medal, Afghanistan Medal, Australian Defence Medal and NATO Medal ISAF.

Police ask the owner of the medals to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at crimestopperssa.com.au

More Stories

veterans medals

Top Stories

    Crash causes diesel spill and closes highway at Colosseum

    premium_icon Crash causes diesel spill and closes highway at Colosseum

    Breaking Emergency services are currently on the scene of the incident near the Colosseum Creek Motel

    • 23rd Apr 2019 10:45 AM
    Opinion: Put people first, not predator killers

    premium_icon Opinion: Put people first, not predator killers

    Opinion Dingo attack puts government in spotlight.

    • 23rd Apr 2019 10:29 AM
    NAPLAN: Every school's results revealed

    premium_icon NAPLAN: Every school's results revealed

    News How Bundaberg schools went in the 2018 Naplan test

    PREDATOR: How 9-year-old Keyra Steinhardt caught a killer

    premium_icon PREDATOR: How 9-year-old Keyra Steinhardt caught a killer

    Crime It's been 20 years since Treasa Steinhardt saw her daughter