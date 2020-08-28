Menu
Sarina Surf Life Saving Club president and captain Neil John was named the Surf Lifesaver of the Year at the Surf Life Saving Queensland Awards of Excellence.
Lifesaving

Sarina lifesaver named best in Queensland

Staff writers
27th Aug 2020 8:32 PM
SARINA can claim the title of having the state's best lifesaver among its ranks.

Neil John was tonight recognised for his dedication to beach safety and was named Surf Lifesaver of the Year at Surf Life Saving Queensland's Awards of Excellence.

The hard work and passion of the state's volunteer surf lifesavers and lifeguards was celebrated during the online gathering, which aimed to honour those who have gone above and beyond to protect beachgoers.

Throughout the past season Mr John has held key leadership roles at Sarina SLSC, as both president and club captain.

Mr John's approach and encouraging nature has enabled Sarina SLSC to increase its frontline capability, boost member engagement and strengthen appointments in leadership roles to ensure succession planning for next season.

SLSQ CEO Dave Whimpey congratulated Mr John and said it was well-deserved recognition for the hardworking volunteer surf lifesaver.

"There's no doubt this award is one of the top individual honours within lifesaving, and on behalf of SLSQ, I extend my congratulations to Neil for being recognised with such a prestigious accolade," Mr Whimpey said.

"While all surf lifesavers and lifeguards across Queensland do a fantastic job, both on the beach and out in the community, it's important that we recognise and pay tribute to those that go well above and beyond the call of duty.

"This award is a genuine testament to Neil's dedication and commitment to keeping our beaches safe."

Mr John will go on to represent Surf Life Saving Queensland at the national awards in November.

bestofmackay sarina surf lifesaver surf life saving queensland
