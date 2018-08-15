Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sarah Roza of Married At First Sight has revealed her baby news.
Sarah Roza of Married At First Sight has revealed her baby news.
Celebrity

MAFS star reveals baby joy

by Staff writer
15th Aug 2018 4:55 PM

MARRIED At First Sight star Sarah Roza has revealed she is pregnant with her first child.

The glamorous 39-year-old, who has openly talked about her desire to be a mother, took to Instagram to share her happy news.

Sarah Roza has revealed she is pregnant. Picture: Justin Lloyd.
Sarah Roza has revealed she is pregnant. Picture: Justin Lloyd.

 

Melbourne-based Roza's joyous post implied that she became pregnant via IVF and will be a sole parent.

 

 

The curvaceous star won the hearts of fans in the last season of Married At First Sight with her honesty about finding love.

She revealed that she suffered a devastating miscarriage just 18 months before Married At First Sight aired.

Sarah Roza and ex-boyfriend Telv Williams.
Sarah Roza and ex-boyfriend Telv Williams.

She ended her relationship with co-star Telv Williams after the series finished and recently announced she had split from ex-boyfriend James Stephens.

Related Items

Show More
baby editors picks mafs married at first sight pregnant reality tv sarah roza

Top Stories

    Former farmer says Bundy cane would help sustain graziers

    premium_icon Former farmer says Bundy cane would help sustain graziers

    News THE drought is affecting hundreds of farmers nation wide, and Bundaberg merchant Louis Smalley thinks he has a temporary solution.

    REVEALED: New tenant snaps up $3m Best and Less site

    premium_icon REVEALED: New tenant snaps up $3m Best and Less site

    News Big plans underway only days after CBD store closure was announced

    Suncorp's big plan start with CBD store closure

    premium_icon Suncorp's big plan start with CBD store closure

    News Big bank's central store closure a pathway to bigger plans

    Senate committee's cashless card decision is in

    premium_icon Senate committee's cashless card decision is in

    Politics Report tabled tonight delivers committee recommendation on card

    Local Partners