Sarah is now heading to the Ekka

MISS SHOWGIRL: At the Burnett Sub-Chamber judging at Teebar Mundubbera's Hannah Allan was runner- up with winner Gin Gin's Sarah Christmass (centre) who was sashed by Miss Showgirl 2016 Kristin Carroll, of Mt Perry.

THERE was a loud roar from supporters as Sarah Christmass, representing Gin Gin, was named Burnett Sub-Chamber Miss Showgirl 2017 at Teebar.

A surprised Sarah said she hoped to be a positive role model and inspire young people to follow their dreams and be an active member of their community.

In her first year of teaching at Gin Gin High School, Sarah has ambitions of furthering her education by undertaking a post graduate certificate in permaculture and being a future land owner.

Showgirl judge, Ellie O'Hara, announcing the winners, said they were incredible women.

"I have been inspired by them," she said.

Runner-up was Mundubbera's Hannah Allan while Mt Perry's Nicola McGregor was the recipient of the inaugural community vision award who blew the judges away with her enthusiasm to progress Mt Perry.

Other entrants included Rachel Black (Monto), Malitha Cooper (Eidsvold), Sam Olsen (Teebar), Vanessa McIntyre (Biggenden), Danyelle Young (Gayndah) and Karly Person (Bundaberg).

Malcolm Beresford, who is president ofthe Teebar Show and Sports Association and the Burnett Sub-Chamber said two "weeks ago we only held our show".

"Then we had an emergency meeting to organise today," he said

"When the community gets together it's amazing what you can achieve."

Miss Showgirl 2016 Kristin Carroll of Mt Perry said her year had been awesome.

"There had been lots of new experiences," she said.

Nadia Gillies was over the moon her show society took out the dual crown.

"I am so super, super excited for Gin Gin," she said.