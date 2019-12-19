Santa’s on the grog at this Mundubbera home

OUTRAGEOUS CHRISTMAS FUN: Suzanne Jones with her humourous depiction of Santa. Picture: Sam Turner.

A MUNDUBBERA local has restarted a humourous community tradition, following the loss of someone close to her.

For the last two years, residents in the region have been repurposing old and recycled goods to celebrate Christmas.

Neighbours Suzanne Jones and Steve Croft joined together in 2017 to decorate their front yards, and decided start again this year.

This year’s theme was pallets, and they did not disappoint.

Mrs Jones, with the help of some builders, constructed a relaxed Santa Clause sitting on a chair made of pallets with a bucket of beers.

Her neighbour across the road, Mr Croft, repurposed old timber pales to create a wooden version of the nativity scene.

Steve Croft with his nativity scene built out of pallets. Picture: Sam Turner.

“Steve’s was more spiritual with Jesus, Mary and Joseph,” Mrs Jones said.

“Whereas mine was more just Santa drinking piss.”

Running each year with a recycled theme, Suzanne Jones and her husband Anthony stunned passers-by with a stellar reconstruction of a John Deere tractor in 2017.

Mr Croft’s creation raised even more eyebrows, recreating a fake scooter accident where Santa had crashed into a bale of hay.

Both decorations garnered huge tourist interest, as travellers and motorists stopped by to take photos of the recycled masterpieces.

“We had so many people stopping by and taking photos that it wore the ground out,” she said.

Their projects even saw Channel 7 news stop by to chat to the creative minds behind these popular creations.

Last year however, Mrs Jones’ attempt was not seen.

Her husband Anthony passed away from cancer last year, dying at the age of 48, who had helped in designing the piece the year prior.

“He was a builder, and he was able to make the John Deere tractor last year with his friend after I suggested we do it.

“This year will be another Christmas that he misses, but it would’ve been funny if he did see this.”

In a conversation with her daughter, Mrs Jones believed her husband would’ve loved the display, suggesting she would’ve been out there “telling him what to do”.

“I didn’t think I could’ve done it because I’m not too good on the drill, but I knew what I wanted and I was able to get some help.”

“And I thought what the heck, and just went ahead with it.”

If you’d like to inspect these masterpieces yourself, head to the intersection on Gayndah Mundubbera Rd, Middletons Ln, and back Glenrae Rd.