Santalucia sub-division gets the green light

IT SEEMS development is the name of the game in Bundaberg of late, and another residential estate is just around the corner.

An application from Giovanni Santalucia to subdivide a block of land at Ashfield into 152 residential lots and two reserve lots, to be carried out in 15 stages, was unanimously passed at council meeting yesterday.

The block, situated beside Belle Eden Estate on Sienna Boulevard and previously used for cane cultivation, has now been earmarked for low-density, single-storey housing.

Council planning and development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said part of the proposal included two large lots in the centre of the subdivision containing an existing body of water and waterway.

The lots have been proposed as drainage and environmental reserves, with the body of water being turned into an urban lake and fish passage.

"Wetlands and watercourses will be protected, maintained, rehabilitated and enhanced,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

"The applicant states that the proposed urban lake will provide significant benefit to the downstream watercourses and Baldwin Swamp... and the regulated urban water body will achieve improved water quality objectives for the whole of the watercourse.”

A number of significant issues had also been identified in the application's assessment, including a small section being subject to flood inundation, however Cr Sommerfeld said no houses would be located in this area.

He said while much of the vegetation had been removed from the block, some "vulnerable” flora had been identified.

"Approximately 93 wedge-leafed tuckeroo plants were located that varied in height from approximately 50cm to 200cm,” Cr Sommerfeld said.

"The presence of the wedge-leafed tuckeroo on-site triggers the requirement to refer the proposed development to the Department of Environment and Energy for assessment.”

A permit to clear the protected vegetation will be required.