HO HO HO: Santa Claus will be greeting children at Gympie Central every day until Christmas. He is pictured giving Layla Lee a high five on Saturday.
Santa reveals wackiest requests from Gympie youngsters

4th Dec 2018 6:07 PM
SANTA Claus has revealed some of the weirdest requests he has had from Gympie region children who have visited him at local supermarkets.

From camels, reindeer, horses, ponies and dogs, this Santa has heard it all.

"The one thing I've learnt over the years from being Santa is don't promise children everything," he said during a special appearance at Central Shopping Centre on the weekend.

"It's also fascinating to see how long children's lists are, it's an endless diary and they've even memorised it. What we tend to find is that children want traditional things like Lego, board games and toys."

On a recent exchange at Central, one local youngster asked Santa if he could visit the North Pole with him.

Santa says he simply replied "I don't think that's possible, I have many other children to visit before Christmas."

A memory that rings true for Santa occurred a few years ago at a kindergarten.

"I asked this boy what he wanted for Christmas and he replied 'you should know what I want Santa, I told you last week at kindergarten'," he said.

"Another time was when a woman asked me whether I was going to be at the shops on Boxing Day. I thought it was rather strange and said, 'Santa will finish up here on Christmas Eve'. She didn't know what day Christmas was."

Santa said he's received a decorated pine cone as well as cookies and milk from some kind children.

"Usually we receive a lot of hand-written cards, but then we also receive cookies and milk," he said.

 

Meet Santa Claus:

  • Gympie Central Shopping Centre: 10am-2pm every day until Christmas Day.
  • Cooloola Cove Shopping Centre: From Tuesday, December 18 until Saturday, December 24. Santa will be there from 10am-2pm.
