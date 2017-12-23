'Santa Cause' pub crawl comes to town

The creative director of WhatsUp Bundy Britt Hart and The Club Hotel's Anthony Burrows are hosting a pub crawl called Santa Cause on Saturday.

'TIS the season to be jolly and giving - and that's exactly what today will be about when the WhatsUp Bundy Santa Cause Pub Crawl begins.

Featuring five bars in five hours and a free Santa suit for every participant, the Club Hotel's Anthony Burrows said the fundraiser was a great way to kick off Christmas.

"It will start at the Globe Hotel then head to the Young Aussie, then off to the Spotted Dog and the Metro Hotel before finishing up at The Club Hotel,” he said.

"We wanted to create an event that brings some of the venues in town together while putting Bundy on the map and spreading a bit of Christmas cheer.

"It is all about trying to stimulate a bit of excitement.”

But the pub crawl isn't just about festive fun.

Santa Cause will also be raising money charity - in particular for a local family doing it tough this year.

It's $20 for a ticket, to be paid online or at the door at the Globe Hotel. The event starts at noon today.

Each venue will have different games and prizes, as well as live entertainment at the Club.

Book at http://bit.ly/2kASdcY and visit the Club Hotel's Facebook page for more information.

The event is adults only.