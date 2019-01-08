Socceroos face nervous wait as scans confirm the worst

AUSTRALIA'S Asian Cup campaign has suffered yet another injury blow with Tom Rogic breaking a bone in his hand during Sunday's 1-0 loss to Jordan.

The 26-year-old received treatment in Al Ain following Sunday's game and will have the injury assessed by a specialist to determine the extent of his injury after the team arrives in Dubai on Monday.

Although it's unlikely the injury will prevent Rogic from lining up in Australia's second Group B match against Palestine on Friday, assistant coach Rene Meulensteen said his availability will be determined by feedback from medical staff.

"First of all, every player's health is paramount to everything," Meulensteen said.

"I think there is a few scenarios they're looking at the moment so we'll have to get the full scale of what we've got to do with that one ... when he's got the ultimate results of whether he can keep playing or not."

Rogic came into the tournament with his fitness in doubt after being rested for a pre-tournament friendly against Oman to recover from a knee knock picked up while playing for Scottish Premiership club Celtic.

Australia can ill afford any more injury drama after losing key midfielder Aaron Mooy, young gun Daniel Arzani and Scottish-born winger Martin Boyle to injuries before the tournament started.

Mathew Leckie will not feature for the Socceroos until at best the knockout stages as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury while Andrew Nabbout (groin) missed the defeat to Jordan and fullback Josh Risdon was substituted at halftime after tweaking his groin.