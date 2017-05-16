Sandra's passion for bringing pieces back to life

MAKE IT YOUR OWN: New Vintage owner Sandra Reeves says there's nothing better than revamping a piece. "It gives you a sense of ownership...”

FACED with the dilemma of staying at home with her youngest child or returning to work, Sandra Reeves decided, thankfully, to follow her real passion - to paint things and make them beautiful.

And New Vintage was born.

Following the motto "where every piece tells a story”, New Vintage is the Australian wholesale stockists of Sweet Pickins Milk Paint, a true milk paint which comes in a powder form and is environmentally safe and non-toxic.

Sandra is also the exclusive Wide Bay stockist of Fusion Mineral Paint with retailers in Hervey Bay, Ocean Street Furniture and Gayndah at New Vintage North Burnett.

VINTAGE ADVANTAGE: New can't match the quality and long-lasting materials of old pieces, says Sandra.

Fusion is unlike any other paint on the market because it is not only easy to apply but is also self-levelling with each ingredient carefully selected, evaluated and tested to the strictest quality control measures to ensure a superior performing paint.

Sandra said her paints are the best on the market because they are specialist furniture paint, meaning you do not have to strip back to raw timber - just a quick scuff with sand paper and a through clean and you are good to go.

"This is even over previously painted or varnished surfaces,” she said.

"If people can envisage what they want to create but aren't sure where to get started, I run workshops all different times and days including how to use the paints in general to more specific ones like how to paint your dining suite, or how to stencil.”

KNOW HOW: Sandra runs workshops through New Vintage on topics like stencil art and revamping dining suites.

Sandra said there was nothing better than revamping a piece.

"It gives you a sense of ownership and allows you to really make it your own.

"To reuse and relove is to save landfill and new things just don't match the quality and long lasting materials of old pieces.

"Old pieces tell a story and have character.”

BACK TO LIFE: One of Sandra's projects.

Having brought many pieces back to life including creating a bathroom vanity from an old sideboard, Sandra finds her business a personal experience where she gets to know her clients.

Here she can nurture them on their journey and help them make their house a home.

PERSONAL FAVOURITE: The piece Sandra is most proud of.

