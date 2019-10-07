Sandilands faces the music after LA hideaway

KYLE Sandilands has finally returned home to Sydney after spending more than two weeks on holiday in the US.

Sandilands has been holed up in his LA mansion since a scandal erupted over comments he made about the Virgin Mary.

The KIIS FM breakfast host looked understandably tired as he made his way through customs after the long haul flight from LA, greeted by a security guard and a management representative at Sydney Airport early this morning.

Kyle Sandilands arriving at Sydney International Airport from Los Angeles. Picture: James Gourley

Sandilands will be back on air in the KIIS FM studio from tomorrow for the first time since the Virgin Mary scandal erupted which led to calls for his sacking.

He has spent the past week broadcasting from LA, choosing to stay in the US after the controversial comments in which he claimed to have received hundreds of irate calls, as well as death threats, for joking that the Virgin Mary was a liar who "got knocked up behind a camel shed" and that those who believed the Bible were "dumb as dogs**t".

Last Monday, the 48-year-old admitted on air that he was "dumb" to make offensive comments about the Virgin Mary that sparked ongoing protests from Christians and Muslims.

Sandilands was greeted by a security guard at arrivals. Picture: James Gourley

Apologising, he said: "I am the dumb one for saying it. What I didn't realise until I started taking these calls is that I had stepped on the belief of other people and that is what I had done wrong. I truly believe that … no other person has the right to make us feel less for believing whatever we believe in."

Outraged protesters were stationed outside the Sydney radio station.

Sandilands will make his first official public appearance when he attends the Channel 10 2020 programming launch on Thursday.

Protesters outside KIIS headquarters in Sydney. Picture: David Swift.