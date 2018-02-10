Sandhills gets $8m approval

A BARGARA club has been given the green light for a multi-million-dollar revamp.

Bundaberg Regional Council has approved a Material Change of Use application for an estimated $8 million extension added to the Sandhills Sports Club.

More than 100 car parking spaces, a bar, gaming and bistro, sports lounge, bus service and noise management plans will be included in the highly anticipated extension in the coastal community.

Owners of the 1.34ha site, the Bundaberg and District RSL and Citizens Memorial Club Inc, have been proponents in the Whalley and Tanner Sts development.

REVAMP: Sandhills is set to be expanded. Mikayla Haupt

When the NewsMail broke the story last year, Bundaberg Services Club general manger Col Rankin said the development would be unlike anything Bargara had and would create plenty of jobs.

"We envisage we will triple our staff there and hire another 25 to 30 staff,” he said.

"It's a club moving into the future for Bargara.”

Planning and Development spokesman Ross Sommerfeld said the extension would significantly add to the facilities offered at the former Bargara Bowls Club site.

PLANS: Sandhills Sports Club. Mikayla Haupt

"The bowlers will lose one of three greens to the redevelopment, which will allow for the construction of a clubhouse to incorporate an extensive bar area, gaming, bistro, sports lounge, children's area and administrative offices,” CrSommerfeld said.

"The club proponents are mindful that the facility is located in a residential area and have addressed noise, spill lighting and trading issues. The approval is conditioned to allow the club to trade from 9am until midnight seven days a week.

"A bus service to transport patrons as well as a noise management plan, have been put in place. Significant parking as been included, with the site conditioned to accommodate 106 car spaces.”

Divisional representative Greg Barnes said the upgrade was great news for the wider community.

"People, especially those seeking leisure opportunities, certainly gravitate to a facility like this,” Cr Barnes said.

"The community, both immediate and wider, has been consulted on what is a major development proposal. The fact that there are 40conditions attached to the development approval ensures that every conceivable impact relating to the development has been canvassed.”