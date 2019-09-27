SAND DRIVING TIPS: Don't get beached this holiday

It's important you do your research, plan ahead and get the right permits before you set off.

With school holidays now in full swing, many of us are venturing 'up the beach' in search of salty air, open spaces and the peaceful noise of waves crashing - but be warned, there are traps for the unwary who might've never driven on sand before.

It's important you do your research, plan ahead and get the right permits before you set off. Make sure you pack light and only take what you need. It's hard yakka for your vehicle to get through sand and it will be even tougher if you're carrying lots of gear.

Keep your speed down as vehicles handle very differently in sand, especially if you need to temporarily lower your tyre pressure to get you through the softer stuff. Be sure not to go below 20psi though, as you can run the risk of rolling the tyre off its rim. It also pays to have a 12-volt compressor handy so you can top them up again.

In the unlucky instance you get bogged, by having recovery equipment on hand and being able to use it safely, you'll be able to get back on track again in no time.

Driving on the beach can be exhilarating, but remember road rules still apply, so be safe and sensible so you don't spoil your holiday fun.