A sanctuary for elephants after a life of pain

WHEN keen traveller and Bundaberg woman Jody Griffiths recently took a trip to Thailand, the time she spent with rescue elephants truly touched her heart.

Many of the elephants at Phuket's Green Elephant Sanctuary Park suffered harrowing lives before being ­resued.

Often used in circuses or for rides, the great creatures had been living in pain.

"They have very curved spines and it is very painful for them with a seat and people on top, and they get mistreated and trainers are cruel to them at riding places and at any circus," Ms Griffiths said.

"They should be free and looked after. We did that at this sanctuary - we met them, hugged most of them, then put mud on them, then washed the mud off, then showered with them.

"It was so amazing to do this. These rescued elephants can roam free in the wilderness at this sanctuary and have a keeper with them most of the day to look after them when they aren't roaming.

"They are not chained up, not ridden and their confinements are big and very ­comfortable."

Ms Griffiths said riding elephants put the animals through distress and she urged anyone travelling overseas to never partake in it.

"This place rescues them from riding places, as riding elephants is very cruel," she said.

"So never ride an elephant.

"It's well worth the time and money to go this place and help them rescue more elephants from being mistreated," she added.

Ms Griffiths said the sanctuary could be found on Facebook and anyone travelling to Thailand should add it to their to-do list in order to support the great work.

"When you go to Phuket, go play with the elephants - it's well worth it," she said.

"It's an amazing experience with big, beautiful creatures."

Ms Griffiths is no stranger to travel, having visited many countries in recent years.

In China, she went to Bundaberg's sister city, ­Nanning.