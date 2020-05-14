Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Samsung's top of the range 8K television, the Q950TS.
Samsung's top of the range 8K television, the Q950TS.
Smarter Shopping

Samsung unveils Australian prices for new 8K television range

14th May 2020 10:01 AM

SAMSUNG has announced the Australian availability and pricing of its 2020 QLED 8K range, Q950T and Q8500.

Prices range from under $10,000 through to almost $22,000 for the top model.

The tech giant says the 82-inch, 75-inch and 65-inch screen sizes, has been designed to meet Australians demand for larger screen formats.

"Last year, Samsung was the first brand to launch 8K TV in Australia. We're again pioneering the category with further breakthroughs in TV and home entertainment with the launch of the next generation in 8K QLED TV experiences,'' said Hass Mahdi, Director of AV, Samsung Electronics Australia.

The Q950T QLED 8K is the marquee television in Samsung's 2020 range and is the ultimate big-screen that can deliver content that is breathtakingly real.

Remarkably, it  is thinner than a 5 cent piece.

Samsung's top 8K television looks pretty nice in pictures.
Samsung's top 8K television looks pretty nice in pictures.



Pricing and availability

The QLED 8K range is now available from Samsung's website and all leading retailers.

Q950T
85-inch                 $21,999
75-inch                 $13,499
65-inch                 $9,999


Q800T
82-inch                 $11,649
75-inch                 $8,699
65-inch                 $6,399

More Stories

Show More
games and gadgets samsung

Just In

    Just In

      BuzzFeed Australia to close

      BuzzFeed Australia to close
      • 14th May 2020 10:29 AM

      Top Stories

        Salon building has been hair for more than a century

        premium_icon Salon building has been hair for more than a century

        News ANTIQUES are worth more than something new and for one timeless and precious building, its history is written on the walls.

        Course returns to help tenants learn rental skills

        premium_icon Course returns to help tenants learn rental skills

        News The course will be moving to a new premises and will be open to anyone.

        Bundy businesses 'absolutely' will benefit from concession

        premium_icon Bundy businesses 'absolutely' will benefit from concession

        News A LOCAL MP said he received letters from about 50 employees of an affected...

        YOUR PHOTOS: 25 postcard-worthy pics of our region

        premium_icon YOUR PHOTOS: 25 postcard-worthy pics of our region

        Photos Here’s 25 of the top reader-submitted photos portraying the best bits of our...

        • 14th May 2020 9:55 AM