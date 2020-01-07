Sample to be tested after bottle found by stewards

The start of race six at Thabeban Park,yesterday where David Raines trained greyhound Double Oak (number 2) raced.

The December 16 race meeting stewards’ report for Bundaberg Greyhounds also named Ricky Hassall as another licenced trainer who attracted the attention of the Integrity Investigations Team at the Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club.

According to the meet’s stewards’ report, during an inquiry into Mr Hassall it was established that he was in possession of an “unlabelled bottled containing an unknown substance”.

The bottle, found within his vehicle, was seized and sent for testing.

“The inquiry was adjourned pending the outcome of this testing,” the report read.

“Stewards were satisfied that the substance within the bottle had not been administered to the greyhound Longshot Larry and permitted it to compete in its event.

“A pre and post-race sample was collected from Longshot Larry.”

While an update on the result is not featured in any of the current steward reports, Mr Hassall had two dogs run at the Bundaberg track yesterday, including Longshot Larry and Elegant Eleanor.

Longshot Larry was scheduled to run in Race 2 yesterday where it placed third according to the Bundaberg Greyhound Racing Club results and Elegant Eleanor was in Race 7 and placed first.