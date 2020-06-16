Same sweets, new street for treat shop

“Life is like a box of chocolates,” or so said Forrest Gump’s mother, but for local businesswoman Melanice Jacobsen life is a shop of chocolates – and it’s about to get sweeter.

Cha Cha Chocolate is moving from its storefront on Targo St, to a space double the size and on the CBD’s main street.

Ms Jacobsen said she realised during the past 12 month that she need more shop space, but it wasn’t easy finding a new place to transform with sweet treats.

Cha Cha Chocolate is moving to a new shopfront in the Bundaberg CBD.

“I looked at many shops in the CBD but I was pretty fussy with what I wanted for my Business and my customers,” she said.

Ms Jacobsen said Kala from Bella Donna Hairdressing knew she was looking for a bigger space and told her Radio Rentals was closing – and the space worked out perfectly.

“The shop I have now is 85sqm my new shop is 175sqm,” she said.

“We will increase the length of the shop a little out of season but when Christmas and Easter arrives we will be bringing in more displays and product ranges it will be bigger and better then ever before.

“It will also allow for customers to have a better shopping experience with more space to wander around instead of trying to squeeze past each other.”

She said she had some surprises up her sleeves for the space behind the shop but customers would have to wait and see.

Ms Jacobsen thanked the community its support during the unprecedented coronavirus lockdown.

“Easter was flat out, our business changed and developed so much when COVID started three weeks before Easter,” she said.

“At one stage I was concerned they would close us but thank goodness they didn’t and we ended up having our most successful but stressful season ever.

“We are very lucky we have been doing consistently well since Easter.

“We have [lots] of local support in Bundaberg.”

Cha Cha Chocolate opens at 84 Bourbong St on Monday, June 22.

